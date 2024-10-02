Man lands in hospital after being shot while walking in Barangay Mabolo

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was taken to the hospital after being shot around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in Sitio Lahing-Lahing 2, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Elgen Robisano, 20, who resides inside the Ludo Cemetery in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, while the suspect has not yet been named by the police, although the victim already identified him.

The victim had already been taken to the hospital by the barangay ambulance when the Mabolo policemen arrived.

He sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

According to the investigation by Mabolo police, the victim was walking in the area when two men approached him and one of them drew a gun of unknown caliber and shot him in the abdomen.

Fortunately, the victim managed to run away as the suspect tried to shoot him once more until he arrived in Sitio Lahing-Lahing 2, where he asked help from the residents.

The victim told the police that he had disagreements with the suspect.

A manhunt operation is now being carried out by the Mabolo police against the two perpetrators, who were positively identified by the victim. (AYB)