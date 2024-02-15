Man lands in hospital after being stabbed while attending Valentine’s disco in Alcantara town

A 43-year-old married man landed in the hospital after sustaining a stab wound in the stomach while attending a Valentine’s disco that coincided with the fiesta in Barangay Cabadiangan, Alcantara town, southwest Cebu, around 2 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Leo Tabanag, from Barangay Cabadiangan, Badian town, and the suspect as Fernan Toledo, 37, married, who is also from the same barangay.

Toledo, a tourist guide, hails from Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town, but lived with his wife in Cabadiangan.

In an investigation by the Alcantara police under Captain Analiza Manila Sarte, it was discovered that Toledo had stabbed the victim outside the disco arena after he was mauled by the victim’s two nephews.

Sarte said the victim came over and tried to stab Toledo with a hunting knife, but he snatched the weapon and stabbed Tabanag.

Toledo was apprehended by the police after the incident.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, the suspect alleged that he went up to the victim's two nephews, who gave him a stern look.

He then entered the disco arena and later decided to go outside to buy cigarettes, but the victim’s nephews approached and mauled him, resulting in the stabbing.

Toledo claimed that what he did was self-defense.

The suspect continued by claiming that there was already hostility between him and one of the nephews.

Their rivalry started after he overtook the victim's nephew on his motorcycle; however, the latter told his father that he had flagged him down and obstructed his path. (DVG, TPT)