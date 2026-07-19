Man lands in jail after assault on partner in Balamban

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman was injured after her drunk live-in partner allegedly attacked her with a knife inside their home in Sitio Gaang, Barangay Arpili, Balamban town.

The victim, Gail (not her real name), is a housewife. She was wounded by the suspect, Peter (not his real name), a 41-year-old glass installer and her live-in partner.

Peter is detained at the Balamban Police Station. Police records show he faces charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, for physical abuse.

Sudden rage

Gail reported the incident to police at 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. Responding officers arrested the suspect at 4:13 a.m.

According to the victim, she had just arrived home when her intoxicated partner suddenly became enraged and tried to hit her.

She said Peter shouted about their relationship and personal problems before the attack.

Family intervention

To avoid further confrontation, Anna went to their bedroom, but the suspect followed her while carrying a knife.

He allegedly threw the knife at her, but she avoided being hit after it struck the wall instead.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and choked her. He then pulled her hair.

Relatives rushed to help after hearing the commotion and managed to rescue Gail. The suspect sustained bruises during the struggle before police arrived and took him into custody. / GPL