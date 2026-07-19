Man lands in jail after assault on partner in Balamban

* A 32-year-old housewife named Gail was injured after her intoxicated 41-year-old live-in partner, Peter, allegedly attacked her with a knife and choked her inside their Balamban home.
* The suspect, Peter, was arrested by responding officers at 4:13 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, following the incident that escalated over shouts regarding their relationship and personal problems.
* Peter is currently detained at the Balamban Police Station and faces charges for physical abuse under Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.
A 32-YEAR-OLD woman was injured after her drunk live-in partner allegedly attacked her with a knife inside their home in Sitio Gaang, Barangay Arpili, Balamban town.
The victim, Gail (not her real name), is a housewife. She was wounded by the suspect, Peter (not his real name), a 41-year-old glass installer and her live-in partner.
Peter is detained at the Balamban Police Station. Police records show he faces charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, for physical abuse.
Sudden rage
Gail reported the incident to police at 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. Responding officers arrested the suspect at 4:13 a.m.
According to the victim, she had just arrived home when her intoxicated partner suddenly became enraged and tried to hit her.
She said Peter shouted about their relationship and personal problems before the attack.
Family intervention
To avoid further confrontation, Anna went to their bedroom, but the suspect followed her while carrying a knife.
He allegedly threw the knife at her, but she avoided being hit after it struck the wall instead.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and choked her. He then pulled her hair.
Relatives rushed to help after hearing the commotion and managed to rescue Gail. The suspect sustained bruises during the struggle before police arrived and took him into custody. / GPL