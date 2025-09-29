Man linked to shooting of widower in Argao nabbed

POLICE arrested a man identified by witnesses as responsible for the shooting of a 52-year-old widower in Argao, Cebu, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Carlo Aradillos Manayan, 30, of Barangay Langtad, Argao.

Manayan was arrested in Barangay Jampang at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, after an informant disclosed his whereabouts to police.

Witnesses identified him as the man who shot the victim outside the Alexandria Restaurant in Barangay Poblacion.

Security camera footage showed the victim sitting outside the restaurant when a helmet-wearing suspect arrived and shot him. The victim ran inside, but the suspect followed and shot him again.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his left armpit, arm and finger.

The suspect fled on his motorcycle. Responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rushed the victim to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital.

Capt. Eden Rex Baguio, chief of the Argao Police Station, said the motive was a personal grudge.

The victim is now in stable condition. / AYB