Man loses cash to the guy he fed

IN EXCHANGE for feeding a hungry man, he instead fell victim to the latter, who allegedly took his P5,300 in cash on Monday, July 29, 2024, at around 2 p.m.

The victim was identified as a certain Mario, 44, of Barangay South Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu, and the suspect was identified as Francisco, 51, of Sitio Tinago, of the same barangay.

The victim reported the incident to the City of Naga Police Station.

The Naga police then conducted a follow-up operation and arrested Francisco.

According to Mario, the suspect stopped by their home to ask for food.

He then invited him to eat and take a seat beside him.

As they were busy eating, the suspect also managed to open the victim’s sling bag and took the wallet containing the money.

The victim only learned that his money was taken by the suspect after being informed by his son.

Only recovered P1,800 was recovered from the suspect during his arrest. (DVG, TPT)