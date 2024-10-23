Man loses P40,000 in GCash cashout scam

A GCASH user from Barangay Centro, Mandaue City, fell victim to a scam on October 21, 2024, losing P40,000 after handing his phone to a suspect during a cashout transaction.

The victim, who has been in the GCash cash-in, cash-out, and mobile loading services business for three years, said the scam started when a woman asked to cash out P45,000 from his GCash wallet. He informed her that he only had P40,000 available, and she agreed to proceed with the transaction.

When he asked for her GCash number, the number she provided showed up as unregistered on the app. The woman then convinced the victim to let her enter the number herself, and he handed her his phone.

After several “failed attempts,” the woman left in a waiting taxi. The victim then later discovered that his entire GCash balance of P40,000 was gone.

He realized the scammer likely accessed the one-time password (OTP) sent to his phone to complete the fraudulent transfer.

The victim has filed a police report at the Mandaue City Police Station and is seeking help to identify the woman and recover his lost money. (CAV)