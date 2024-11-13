Man mistaken for police informant shot dead in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was shot and killed in Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Police identified the victim as John Michael Ybañez, a resident of Back APM, Barangay Mabolo, and the suspect as alias Jaylord, who is said to be from Barangay Carreta.

The Mabolo Police Station received a call about the shooting incident in the area.

Investigators quickly responded and found Ybañez lying lifeless with gunshot wounds to the body.

According to some bystanders, they heard two gunshots and saw two individuals, one wearing a white shirt and the other a green shirt, running away from the scene.

One witness, however, identified one of the two as Jaylord, who has allegedly been involved in illegal drug activity in Barangay Carreta.

According to reports, Jaylord might have mistaken Ybañez for a police informant, resulting in drug-related arrests in Carreta recently.

The Mabolo police station is currently launching a manhunt to apprehend the suspect. (AYB)