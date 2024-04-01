Man nabbed after breaking into neighbor's house and witnessing "ghosts" entering

A man was taken into custody after he broke into his neighbor's home after seeing four ghosts.

The incident occurred past midnight on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Tabada Street, Villa San Antonio, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Luprencio Saba Rana, 38.

His arrest took place after Lorraine Ligan, 35, called the police for assistance.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Rana revealed that he quickly scaled the fence and went into Ligan's house to inform the people living there of his findings after witnessing the ghosts entering.

He claimed to have recognized "Saddam" as one of the ghosts.

Rana will be facing charges for trespassing. (GPL, TPT)