Man nabbed after stealing motorcycle helmet near the basilica

A MAN who was caught on CCTV camera stealing a helmet from the motorcycle that was parked near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño was arrested by the police.

The suspect, who was only identified by his alias RJ, was arrested in a follow-up operation by the operatives of Carbon Police Station 5 led by Captain Jade Asiong Basingao at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Recovered from the suspect were a Zebra helmet and a .22 revolver with four live bullets.

The Carbon police encouraged anyone who might become a victim of theft to contact them at (0998) 598-6282, their hotline number. (With TPT)