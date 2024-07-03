Man nabbed after trying to set house on fire

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after trying to set their house on fire in Sitio Center, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The suspect, identified as John Lloyd, single, is a maintenance worker for a construction supply company.

Police Major Alvino Enguito, the chief of the Talamban Police Station, stated that they went to the area in response to a report from neighbors that the drunken suspect attempted to set fire to their house by lighting the curtain.

The fire, however, was quickly contained after the neighbors assisted in putting it out.

The culprit initially refused to be taken into custody until he eventually gave himself up to the police.

During police interrogation, John Lloyd admitted being drunk, but he denied putting their house on fire.

He said he just lit the match after being scolded by his mother.

He claimed he felt “|insulted” after receiving criticism because he has been the family's only provider since his father abandoned them.

"Katong hitaboa dili gyud to tinuyoan nada ra gyud ko sa kalagot, parti anang sunog-sunog wala gyud na kay naa man ang igsuon sa akung inahan iyaha man ko gigakos," John Lloyd said.

(That incident was unintentional, I was just carried away by my emotions. Regarding the fire, there’s no way that it would happen because my mother's sister hugged me).

The suspect will be facing numerous charges, including disobedience to person in authority, alarm and scandal and arson. (AYB, TPT)