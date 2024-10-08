Man nabbed by Aloguinsan police after allegedly stealing 2 motorcycles

A SUSPENDED motorcycle thief will face carnapping charges after being apprehended during a hot pursuit operation led by Aloguinsan police chief Captain Noah Añana.

The suspect, William Linehan, of Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, was arrested by the Aloguinsan police in Toledo with the help of some residents following a theft incident that occurred in Barangay Olango, Aloguinsan, at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

The police were able to recover the two stolen motorcycles.

His companion, identified as a certain Albert Jr., is still being sought by the authorities. (DVG)