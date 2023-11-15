Man nabbed for abducting child whose mother refuses to reconcile with him

A MAN was arrested after he allegedly abducted the 4-year-old son of his former live-in partner who refused to reconcile with him.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Sitio Alang-Alang, Barangay Buanoy, Balamban town, midwest Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy, chief of the Balamban Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the incident was reported to their office by the child’s mother, Crystal Carmelotes, 22, at 4:45 p.m. last Tuesday.

Carmelotes asked the police for assistance after her son was taken by Dorie Enriquez Rosauro Jr., 22, a driver from Misamis Occidental but temporarily resided in Barangay Arpili, Balamban.

The mother reported to the police that their lesbian neighbor informed her that the suspect had taken the child and they had boarded a bus going further south.

The Balamban police immediately alerted their counterparts at the Oslob Police Station, who in turn told the shipping company personnel in Oslob port to be on the lookout for the suspect.

The police did not rule out the possibility that the suspect will board a ship going to Mindanao through the Oslob port.

The Balamban police also coordinated with the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG 7).

At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Balamban police received feedback that the suspect was held by the shipping company with the child while buying a ticket.

According to Bicoy, the couple broke up three months ago.

He claimed that Carmelotes rejected the suspect's request for reconciliation.

The suspect allegedly became enraged after learning that Carmelotes had another boyfriend.

Carmelotes claimed that prior to their breakup, they agreed to take a vacation in Mindanao this December.

Bicoy thought the man's love for the mother drove him to commit the crime.

The Balamban Police Station's Women and Children's Protection Desk and the AKG 7 are now preparing to file the kidnapping charges against the suspect.