Man nabbed for allegedly destroying passenger app rider’s motorcycle

A 32-year-old man will be facing a charge of malicious mischief after he allegedly destroyed a passenger app driver’s motorcycle with a hammer at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, in East Capitol Hills, Barangay Capitol, Cebu City.

The suspect, Elbern Abrenica Taborada, a resident of Clavano Street, Capitol Site, was apprehended right away by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) personnel after the victim, 45-year-old Move It rider Arben Tambuli Mendoza, filed a complaint.

Mendoza reported that he had parked his Suzuki Burgman motorcycle outside his house, and when he went out, he saw his motorcycle badly damaged.

The motorcycle’s front and rear lights were shattered, as well as the side panels.

The damage was estimated at around P25,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the Abellana Police Station, where he was handed over by SWAT officers following his arrest. (DVG)