Man nabbed for allegedly molesting girl

A 42-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after being accused of molesting a child on Monday morning, March 18, 2024, in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Rolly (not his real name), while the victim was identified as his nine-year-old neighbor Lovey (real name withheld).

Basak Pardo barangay councilor Tayoks Limbaga told SunStar Cebu that the suspect, who is also a friend of the victim’s father, touched the private parts of the victim after he got drunk.

The incident was discovered after the victim confided to her friend and her mother about the occurrence.

The mother then reported the matter to the barangay hall.

The barangay officials, accompanied by the residents, immediately conducted a manhunt operation and found the suspect hiding behind the nipa trees.

The suspect was handed over to the Inayawan Police Station. (DVG, TPT)