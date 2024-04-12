Man nabbed for allegedly raping sister-in-law

A man accused of raping his sister-in-law was arrested in his residence in Barangay Bayong, Balamban town, midwest Cebu, past noon on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

His case started when the woman filed a complaint, accusing him of raping her on September 29, 2021, according to Police Master Sergeant Alby Agua, case investigator of Balamban Police Station.

At the time, the victim was 21 years old, and the culprit, who is currently ranked as the eighth most sought individual in the province, was 45 years old.

The tracker team of Balamban Police Station headed by Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy launched the operation after seeing the perpetrator in his residence.

They arrested him by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Judilyn HugoTapia-Menchavez of the Regional Trial Court branch 59 in Toledo City, with no bail recommended. (DVG, TPT)