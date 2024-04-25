Man nabbed for attempting to rape neighbor in Toledo City

A 41-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by the police after he allegedly tried to rape his neighbor who was sleeping in her bedroom at 3:34 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Barangay Dumlog, Toledo City.

The suspect was identified as Jojo (real name withheld), married, and a resident of the said place.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Joy Enerio, the chief of the Women and Children's Protection Desk (WCPD) of Toledo City Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was sleeping alone in their home because her live-in partner was at work.

According to Enerio, Jojo barged inside the victim’s house by destroying its door lock.

He then pointed a knife at 31-year-old victim Desiree (whose real name is withheld to protect her privacy) and removed her underwear.

Jojo also took off his underwear, but the victim managed to scream for help, forcing the culprit to flee and drawing attention from the neighbors.

"Giti-unan siya sa kitchen knife, naghikap sa iyang lawas unya gihubo-an sa panty. Naghinam-hinam na siguro tong suspek naghubo dayon sa iyang brief. Sa paghubo sa suspek sa iyang brief nakahigayon ang biktima sa pagsinggit, nangayo’g panabang sa mga silingan," according to Enerio.

(The suspect pointed a kitchen knife at her, touched her, and took off her underwear. The suspect must have been excited and took off his underwear as well, allowing the victim to scream and beg for assistance from the neighbors).

The suspect was arrested by the police in a hot pursuit operation around 8 a.m. of the same day.

The suspect said during police interrogation that he had no idea what he had done and was perplexed as to why he had come to the victim's residence.

But Enerio said that this was only the suspect's alibi as he would not respond appropriately.

The suspect will be facing charges of attempted rape. (GPL, TPT)