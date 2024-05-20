Man nabbed for beating 7-year-old nephew

OFFICIALS of Barangay Labangon in Cebu City rescued a seven-year-old boy who was beaten by his uncle on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the child’s 27-year-old uncle hitting the boy with a bamboo stick several times. The boy can be heard crying while trying to keep himself safe in a corner of the room.

The child sustained welts and bruises in the different parts of his body. He also got wounds in his back, indicating how hard the beating was.

The Women and Children’s Protection Desk of the Labangon Police Station reported that the uncle beat the boy after the victim allegedly pushed the suspect’s son, who was then playing.

The uncle then picked a bamboo stick and struck the victim with it. The suspect’s live-in partner also hit the boy’s hand before the beating happened Sunday.

A relative of the boy earlier told the police that they will not file a case against the suspect, but another aunt came to push for the filing of the charges after seeing the video, which was uploaded on social media.

The uncle was arrested on Sunday and was placed under the custodial facility of the Labangon Police Station, which is set to file charges for child abuse or violation of Republic Act 7610 against the suspect.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who was also informed about the incident, ordered the Labangon police personnel to ensure that a case is filed against the suspect. (AYB/LMY)