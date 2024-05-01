Man nabbed for breaking into Panglao vice mayor’s home

A MAN was detained after he was caught stealing from the house of Panglao Vice Mayor Noel Hormachuelos.

The incident took place at dawn Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Purok 5, Barangay Bil-isan, Panglao, Bohol.

Police identified the suspect as Jobert Yade Hormilleja, a 33-year-old married resident of the said place.

Hormilleja reportedly entered the house of the vice mayor by destroying the back door and then he proceeded to the victim’s bedroom.

But the vice mayor caught him, prompting him to flee and be captured by the residents.

The suspect was handed over to the responding police under Panglao Police Station Chief Major John Khalev Sanchez.

The P3,000 cash taken by the suspect was recovered by the police.

It was learned that the victim had also broken into a house in the past, but he had not been caught until recently. (DVG, TPT)