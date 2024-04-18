Man nabbed for burning laundry because of ‘family problem’

A 24-year-old man was arrested after burning his laundry inside his bedroom in Purok 3, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The suspect, Philip Rodriguez Belda, claimed he set fire to his laundry because of family issue.

He added that he was also drunk at the time of incident when he decided to burn his laundry after seeing it piling up inside his bedroom.

"Family problem to sir maong nabuhat ko to, mao rato simple ra kaayo family problem ra, side sa akung mama’g papa. Sayop ni akung gibuhat maong mangayo kog pasensya sa akung mga silingan," Belda said.

(I did it sir because of family problem between my mother and my father. What I did was wrong, that’s why I am pleading with my neighbors for pardon).

The suspect admitted having an emotional and mental distress in an interview with the police.

Police Major Don Mark Alfred Leanza, the commander of Abellana Police Station 2, said that the fire was quickly put out with the help of neighbors, leaving only Belda's bed damaged.

Belda was arrested by responding barangay tanods and was turned over to the Abellana Police Station.

The suspect will be facing charge for unjust vexation. (AYB, TPT)