Man nabbed for carrying a gun in Lapu-Lapu City

A MAN was taken into custody by the operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit for carrying an unlicensed gun at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Sitio Langob, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police identified the suspect as Cleave Villarosa Ardiente, 19, of Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

Seized from him were .357 Magnum revolver and P500 buy-bust money.

According to Police Captain Nigel Sanoy, the chief of CIDG Mandaue, they conducted the operation in response to complaints that the suspect always carried a gun.

A background check also showed that the suspect had stabbed someone in the past, but he got away with it because the victim did not file a case against him.

Police also discovered that Ardiente is a renowned thief.

Because of this, the authorities carried out a buy-bust operation in line with the CIDG's "Oplan Paglalansag Omega" and were able to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms. (AYB, TPT)