A MAN was caught for carrying three rolled marijuana joints weighing 5 grams and valued at P600.

The suspect was identified as alias Jay-Jay, 24, of Sitio Kawit, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

He was arrested during the anti-illegal operation carried out by the operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Carbon Police Station 5 at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, in Sitio Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City. (DVG, TPT)