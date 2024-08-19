Man nabbed for causing alarm in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City

A MAN who caused a commotion among the residents for scaling house roofs and breaking into a home in Sitio San Juan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, past 3 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024 was arrested by the police.

A homeowner named John Peter Macarandan called the police right away after his child saw the 30-year-old suspect, Bryan Pogoy from Barangay Looc, Asturias, Cebu, entering their home.

Pogoy already clung to a Gmelina tree when responding policemen arrived.

He had a wound on his buttock believed to have been caused by a blunt object while climbing on roofs.

At 5:30 a.m., he decided to go down with the aid of the Bureau of Fire’s ladder and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office as blood continued to pour down from his wound.

"Human ni nag dagan-dagan murag na luya nani siya nisaka aning punoan sa Gmelina kay naa man nisamad kay nabunalan man sad ni siya, pero kanang uban niyang samad nakuha niya na sa pagdagan-dagan sa atop," according to Barangay Captain Keit Noel Wenceslao.

(He seemed to be growing weaker after running. He then ascended to the top of Gmelina. He had wounds as he was struck by an object, but his other injuries were from climbing roofs).

Pogoy claimed that his friends from Mindanao chased him after he objected with their plan to carnap motorcycles.

Pogoy is being held at the Abellana Police Station 2 and is set to be charged with causing alarm and scandal. (AYB, TPT)