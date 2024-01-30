Man nabbed for doing lewd act in front of two minors

A 39-year-old was handcuffed after he was caught playing with his sexual organ while looking at the two minor girls, aged 12 and 17, around 5 p.m. in Purok Seaside Tapon, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, southern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Alex Baluro, single, from Sitio Caba-asan, Barangay Sambagon, Pinamungajan town.

The mother of one of the girls who witnessed Baluro standing and doing lewd act in front of their home filed a complaint, leading to his detention.

The suspect will be facing a charge in violation of Republic Act 11313 or the Anti-Bastos Law. (GPL, TPT)