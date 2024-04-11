Man nabbed for going wild inside KTV bar in City of Naga

A 22-year-old man was arrested after going wild inside a KTV bar in Purok Onion 2, Barangay South Poblacion, City of Naga past midnight on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Jembo Korniado Aguilar, from Purok Sili 2 of the same barangay.

The desk officer at Naga Police Station, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that Aguilar fell asleep inside the KTV bar after getting drunk.

When he woke up, he destroyed a videoke's TV by slamming it with his bare hands without any apparent reason.

Lorna Labora Debheijer, a 69-year-old owner of KTV bar, then requested assistance from the police.

After a while, the Naga police under the supervision of station commander Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc arrived and took Aguilar into custody. (DVG, TPT)