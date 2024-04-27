Man nabbed for gun, shabu inside Chinese cemetery in Barangay Carreta

A MAN who has always been reported to the Mabolo Police Station due to his alleged involvement in the shooting incidents was arrested past midnight on Saturday, April 27, 2024, inside the Chinese cemetery in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The suspect is Roy Mojaro Monleon, 25, who lives inside the cemetery.

A 9mm pistol with nine live bullets and packs of suspected shabu, totaling 15 grams and valued at P102,000, were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of the Mabolo Police Station, stated that they received a call about the presence of an armed individual.

The police responded quickly and they discovered Monleon carrying a weapon.

When the authorities frisked him, they also found illegal substances, which were turned over to the PNP Regional Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

Caacoy stated that his rivals in the illicit drug trade were Monleon's most likely targets. (AYB, TPT)