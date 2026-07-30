Man nabbed for illegal firearm in Cebu City

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after police recovered an unlicensed firearm from him in Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), identified the suspect as Alfien Huben Fuentes.

Fuentes is unemployed and resides in Sitio Pailub, Barangay Sambag I.

The arrest took place around 9 p.m. on July 29 along R. Landon Extension.

According to police, officers responded after a concerned citizen reported that a man was openly displaying a firearm in the area.

The Tracker Team of Police Station 2, under Major Aris Tormo, immediately responded and found the suspect holding the firearm in a public place.

Police said upon noticing the responding officers, Fuentes attempted to conceal the firearm by tucking it into his waistband.

However, officers quickly restrained and arrested him.

Recovered from the suspect was a black Taurus 9mm revolver without a serial number, loaded with two live rounds of ammunition.

As Fuentes failed to present a license or any legal document authorizing him to possess the firearm, he will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The suspect is currently detained at Police Station 2 while authorities prepare to file the case against him through inquest proceedings. (ABC)