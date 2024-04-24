Man nabbed for illegal possession of firearm in Ermita

A MAN who has been the target of numerous complaints from the residents for allegedly firing his gun whenever he gets drunk was arrested by the police on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2024, in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

The operatives of Carbon Police Station 5 and the City Intelligence Unit were armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Anacleto Debalucos of Regional Trial Court branch 17 of Cebu City when they arrested the suspect, Warlito Baar alias Opaw, who yielded a .38 revolver with three live rounds.

Following an inquiry at the Carbon Police Station, it was discovered that Baar was also involved in a shooting incident that occurred last March 23, in which Dennis Barangan, a resident of the said place, was named as the victim. (AYB, TPT)