Man nabbed for illegal possession of firearm in Mandaue City

A 48-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG 7) after a firearm was seized from his home during the serving of a search warrant issued by the court around 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2024, in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

The 48-year-old suspect was identified as Ronald Cuizon Gabisay, who was found in possession of a .45 pistol loaded with four bullets.

The search warrant dated September 13 was issued by Judge Lucila Cad-Enjambre, of RTC 7 Branch 89 in Mandaue City.

According to Police Captain Nigel Sanoy, head of the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit, the suspect’s neighbor had complained to their office that Gabisay frequently fired his gun, especially when intoxicated, causing fear among the residents.

As a result, the authorities placed him under surveillance to verify the complaints, and it was confirmed that he caused disturbances when drunk.

"Known na siya sa silingan sir nga mang psywar, mamusil if naay makalalis. Daghan pud kontra nga silingan," Sanoy said.

(He is known throughout the neighborhood for using psychological warfare, threatening to shoot anyone who disagrees with him. Additionally, a lot of his neighbors are his foes).

Based on the gathered information, it was reported that Gabisay had been previously charged by his nephew for physical assault, with the case still pending, and they were just waiting for the issuance of the arrest warrant.

The case is now being prepared against Gabisay for violating Section 3 in relation to Section 28 of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act. (AYB, TPT)