Man nabbed for illegal possession of firearms in Busay

A 21-YEAR-OLD man who was allegedly selling firearms was arrested by the members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu City Field Unit around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, in Sitio Tanguile, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Witnesses named the suspect as Adrian Erro alias Adi, who hails from Sitio Sambag 2, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, but temporarily resided in a boarding house in Sitio Tanguile.

Seized from the suspect were two .45 pistols loaded with bullets.

The CIDG Cebu City Field Unit led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korett conducted the operation after receiving information that the suspect will accept a pawned firearm and, if it cannot be redeemed, will either sell it or trade it for illegal drugs.

Erro was also linked to a number of burglaries and robberies that occurred in the barangays of Apas, Lahug, and Busay, where his targets were minors.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (With TPT)