Man nabbed for kissing girl during Sinulog party

A 29-YEAR-OLD man who was thought to be mentally challenged was detained at the Abellana Police Station 2 for allegedly kissing a woman who was partying in an establishment in uptown Cebu City at dawn on Monday, January 22, 2024, or the day after the Sinulog festival.

The suspect only identified as John Lloyd, of B. Rodriguez Avenue, Cebu City, sustained injuries on his body after he was pummeled by the mob, which included the girl’s boyfriend.

The suspect claimed he was drinking when he saw a woman he liked, which prompted him to approach her and give her a kiss on the lips, according to Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, the chief of the Abellana Police Station.

"Ingun siya (suspect) nga naibog daw siya sa female nato nga victim that’s why he kissed our victim, unfortunately the crowd wasn’t happy on what he did and also the boyfriend nga kauban sa babaye nga gi-kiss mao to nga gitabangan sa crowd nga mapacify ang atung suspect," Leanza said.

But after witnessing what he did, the girl's boyfriend punched him multiple times.

Shortly after, the crowd joined the brawl.

John Lloyd was turned over to the Abellana Police Station.

In order to ascertain whether the suspect was mentally unwell, as claimed by his relatives, the police would have him undergo a mental evaluation at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

John Lloyd would be freed from custody and the charge of acts of lasciviousness would be dropped if the examination results indicate that he is mentally unstable. (With TPT)