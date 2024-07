A MAN was arrested in Sitio Punyang, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for allegedly mauling his pregnant neighbor.

Police took Loreto Benabe Gonzales into custody after he reportedly attacked Miriam Monticello.

Police reported that Gonzales mauled Monticello because she rejected his romantic advances.

More details to follow. (GPL)