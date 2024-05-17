Man nabbed for raping minor in Liloan, Cebu

A 28-year-old glass installer landed in jail after he was accused of raping a minor in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, northern Cebu, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Carlos (real name withheld to protect the victim’s privacy), married, of Barangay Lahug, Cebu, City.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of Liloan Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the victim is a female teenage student.

Gingoyon said the suspect took advantage of the situation to molest the girl because they were the only ones left in the house of his employer.

"Una daw gihikap iyang paa sa suspek nakuratan siya! Nisulod ning suspek sa CR gitawag siya gipasulod," according to the police officer.

(First the suspect touched her leg and she was shocked! The suspect then entered the rest room and invited her to come over).

The victim disclosed that she went to the rest room out of fear, and the suspect sexually assaulted her.

Carlos was arrested the following day, Thursday, after the victim told her mother about the incident.

The suspect admitted to the crime.

He claimed to have done it because he liked the victim. (GPL, TPT)