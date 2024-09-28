Man nabbed for raping mother in Bohol

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by the police on Friday, September 27, in Bohol after he was accused by his 61-year-old mother, who is a widow, of raping her.

The incident took place inside their home at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The names of the victim and her son as well as their exact location in Bohol are withheld to protect their privacy.

The perpetrator, an ex-convict, was just released from prison on September 18, 2024, after serving a 14-year term that began when he was 24 years old.

His case was murder.

After being freed, he allegedly went looking for his mother.

He found his mother after being told by his sibling about her location.

The victim said in an interview with the police that she had abandoned her son when he was 4 years old, but she later took him in, and they lived together in Davao City.

When he turned 20, her son raped her for the first time.

However, she did not report the crime to the police because he threatened to kill her.

But on Friday, her son showed up while she was sleeping, looking drunk from attending a wake.

He lied down beside her, embraced her, and touched her private parts. He then raped her despite her resistance.

After committing the crime, he asked for forgiveness, claiming that he could not control himself because he was in love with his mother.

He also threatened to kill her if she reported to the police.

However, this time the victim decided to file a complaint with the police station.

The authorities immediately launched a manhunt operation and found the suspect at the victim's home, drunk and crying, asking his mother for forgiveness.

The suspect confessed to the crime and voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The police are now preparing to file rape charges against the offender. (AYB, TPT)