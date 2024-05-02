Man nabbed for raping own daughter in Negros Oriental

A 41-year-old man accused of raping his own daughter was taken into custody at around 7:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Sitio Dapdap, Barangay Nasigid, Zamboaguita town, Negros Oriental.

The suspect, whose real name has been withheld to preserve the victim's privacy, has been identified as Robert.

The operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Negros Oriental handcuffed him in accordance with the arrest warrant that Judge Sheila Lynn Martinez Catacutan-Besario of the Regional Trial Court branch 31 in Dumaguete City issued on March 21, 2024.

Robert is facing charges for 13 counts of qualified rape which is not bailable, sexual abuse which has a P200,000 bail, and acts of lasciviousness, which has a bail of P200,000.

He was placed as the number 7 most wanted person in the regional level and number 1 in the provincial level.

Major Nazareno Emia, the chief of CIDG Negros Oriental, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was 16 years old last year when her father started to sexually abuse her.

The victim is the eldest of six siblings.

"Wala na maka-antos ang bata mitug-an sa mama! Basta molakaw ang mama, lugoson siya sa iyang papa," Emia said.

(The child told her mother because she couldn't bear it anymore! As long as the mother leaves, her father will rape her).

It is said that the father committed the crime while intoxicated.

During police interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime, and he regretted it. (GPL, TPT)