Man nabbed for ‘raping’ stepdaughter in Barili town

A 35-year-old man was taken into police custody after his 5-year-old stepdaughter accused him of sexually assaulting her.

The Barili Police Station personnel arrested him at around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1 after receiving complaint about the rape incident.

During police investigation, the accused refuted the accusation made against him.

However, the child positively identified him as the culprit.

The victim will be brought to the Pink Room of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City so that her injured private part can be examined.

To preserve the child's dignity, the identities of the victim and the offender were kept secret. (DVG, TPT)