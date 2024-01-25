Man nabbed for ‘sexually abusing’ minor girl

A 52-YEAR-OLD man was taken into custody on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

The suspect, Romil Taborada, an unemployed married man from Sunset Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City is currently being held at the Mabolo Police Station.

His arrest came after the victim's mother requested for assistance from the barangay tanods after her daughter revealed to her that the suspect had touched her genitalia.

The victim's and her mother's names are withheld to protect their privacy.

The barangay tanods immediately informed the police after receiving information about the incident.

The culprit was apprehended after a hot pursuit operation led by Major Romeo Caacoy, Jr. of the Mabolo police and the barangay tanods.

The suspect will be facing a charge for committing acts of lasciviousness. (With TPT)