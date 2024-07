A stepdad was arrested by the tanods of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, following the complaint of his 16-year-old stepdaughter who accused him of touching her breast while she was sleeping at 4 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024.

The 30-year-old suspect identified as Ejan was then turned over to the Labangon Police Station.

The suspect will be facing charges for Acts of Lasciviousness under Section 5(B) of Republic Act 7610. (DVG, TPT)