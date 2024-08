A 33-YEAR-OLD man was arrested during a buy bust in Barangay Tulic, Argao, Cebu, at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, August 10.

The suspect was identified as alias Boogyman, married, a resident of the aforementioned location.

Taken from him were six grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P40,800.

The anti-illegal operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Argao Police Station under the supervision of station commander Major Janus Giangan. (DVG)