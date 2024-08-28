Man nabbed for shabu in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City

A 45-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in a buy-bust at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Reydones Cabinte Duran alias Ewed, a resident in the said place.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Carbon Police Station 5.

Taken from Duran were 13 packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing 25 grams, valued at P170,000.

The seized evidence was turned over to the PNP Cebu City Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

It is said that the suspect can sell around 20 to 40 grams of illicit narcotics every week.

The suspect will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)