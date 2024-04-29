Man nabbed for ‘shoplifting’ t-shirts at mall

A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to steal t-shirts from a department store in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, past 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Jayson Tantan Lim, 26, of Taboan, Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Lim was spotted by a civilian security guard of Robinsons Galleria taking six Petrol t-shirts worth P2,948 and hiding them in his short pants.

When he went out of the store, he was confronted by the mall’s security personnel.

The suspect will be facing charge for theft. (AYB, TPT)