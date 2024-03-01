Man nabbed for snatching student’s P40,000 smartphone in Duljo Fatima

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he snatched the cellphone of a female college student along 4th Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The suspect, Raymond Gimogala, a resident of the said barangay, was captured by Patrolman Raymark Cawaling and the barangay tanods, who were in the area when the crime occurred.

He was turned over to the Mambaling Police Station 11.

According to Police Major Beethoven Taneo, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, the 19-year-old victim, who is a native of Masbate, was headed towards her boarding house from school when the suspect took the P40,000 smartphone she was holding.

The victim shouted for help.

Patrolman Cawaling and the barangay tanods — who happened to be in the vicinity — reacted right away and apprehended the culprit following a brief chase. (DVG, TPT)