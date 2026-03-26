Man nabbed for ‘stabbing’ 10-year-old nephew

A 41-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 10-year-old nephew during a domestic altercation early Thursday morning, March 26, 2026, in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. along C. Ouano Street and was reported to authorities 20 minutes later, prompting a response from Police Station 5 of the Mandaue City Police Office.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Chester,” is the uncle of the victim, Jaymark Genggani, a minor. A 15-year-old relative, Paul Jade Ginggani, witnessed the incident.

In a phone interview, MCPO spokesperson Mercy Villaro-Kantuna said the suspect had just come home from Barangay Cambaro after drinking and was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

“They were all living in the same house in Barangay Looc. The suspect, who is the uncle of the victim, had come from Cambaro where he had been drinking and arrived home already intoxicated,” Villaro-Kantuna said.

She added that the suspect got into an argument with the victim’s older sibling over rearranging beds inside the house, which escalated into a heated confrontation among family members.

“There was a commotion inside the house involving the cousins. The suspect was already drunk, and the argument intensified,” she said.

According to Villaro-Kantuna, the victim had just woken up due to the noise and became the unintended target of the suspect’s anger.

“The child woke up because of the noise, and he became the focus of the suspect’s rage. He was stabbed in the back using a screwdriver,” she said.

Authorities recovered a six-inch screwdriver believed to have been used in the attack.

The victim was immediately brought to Mandaue City District Hospital by his grandmother for treatment.

He is now in stable condition and has already been discharged, but is scheduled to return for follow-up checkups and laboratory results.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested by responding officers after surrendering to the police.

He is currently under custody as charges are being prepared against him for violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Child Abuse Law. (ABC)