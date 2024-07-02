Man nabbed for ‘stealing’ 2 body sprays from convenience store

A MAN was detained after he was caught stealing two body sprays from a convenience store on Governor Roa Street, Barangay Capitol, Cebu City, around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The 23-year-old suspect identified as alias Iggy, of Sitio San Roque in the aforementioned barangay, took Axe body spray worth P274 and Cucumber Melon body spray for P249 from the shelf without paying for the items at the counter, according to Carlos Tudara, Jr., 41, a security guard of 7-Eleven.

“Nituyok siya kaduha unya nikuha dayon siya atong mga pahumot, pag abot niya sa pultahan nag tawag-tawag pana sa iyang cellphone ako dayon siya nga giapas ug gigunitan kay padung naman siya gawas, mao to ni lugnot man nagligid-ligid mi sa gawas," Tudara said.

(He rotated around (the shelf) twice and then he took the perfumes. He was talking on his phone as he got to the door, so I followed him and held him since he was about to go. But he refused, which led to a fight in which we both tumbled outside the store).

Iggy claimed that he chose not to pay for the items due to the long queue of customers at the cashier's counter.

He said he dropped by the store after going out to drink with his friends on Escario Street when the incident took place. (AYB, TPT)