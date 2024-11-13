Man nabbed for stealing cash in Tuburan, Cebu

A MAN was arrested in a follow-up police operation after CCTV footage showed him stealing P52,500 in cash from a house in Barangay 7, Tuburan, northwest Cebu, around 10 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The suspect, identified as Jester Aquilla Diamante, an adult resident of Barangay Cogon, Tuburan, was seen on CCTV entering the home of Jhonalyn Tiu Ong, 40, and took the cash.

The suspect then fled on a motorcycle.

The Tuburan police under station commander Lt. Col. Glenn Hife, immediately conducted a follow-up operation after receiving a complaint from Ong and apprehended the suspect in his residence in Barangay Cogon around 1 a.m. of the following day, Tuesday.

Police recovered the stolen money in the u-box of his motorcycle. (DVG)