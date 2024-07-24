Man nabbed for stealing chocolates in City of Naga

A man was caught stealing chocolates from a convenience store in City of Naga at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

The 29-year-old suspect was identified as alias Kent, of Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

Wendel, cashier of 7/11, immediately called the police after seeing Kent stuffing the chocolate bars into his pocket without paying the items tat the counter.

City of Naga Police chief Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc then instructed roving policemen Marvin Tubongbanua and Joel Sojor to respond and apprehend the suspect.

Taken from Kent were assorted chocolates, including Toblerone, Twix and Hello, which cost P367 in total. (DVG, TPT)