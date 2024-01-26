Man nabbed for stealing gasoline from parked multicabs in upland Cebu City barangay

A MAN who was caught taking fuel from two parked multicabs in Sitio Plaza Housing, Barangay Busay, Cebu City was arrested by the barangay tanods at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The tanods then turned over the suspect, Christian Manano 28, from Golden Valley, Barangay Lahug Cebu City, to the police.

During an inquiry led by Police Major Romeo Caacoy at the Mabolo police station, the residents immediately asked assistance from the barangay tanods after catching the suspect draining gasoline from the tanks of two multicabs parked on the side of the road.

When the tanods arrived, the pipe from the gasoline tank to the container was still connected.

The suspect is now detained at the Mabolo Police Station and will be facing a charge of theft. (With TPT)