Man nabbed for stealing woman’s cellphone in Cebu City mall

A 33-YEAR-OLD man landed in jail after he was caught stealing the cellphone of a 51-year-old woman inside a mall in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, around 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The suspect was identified as John Borromeo, 33, from Sitio Tugas of the said barangay.

The victim, Judith Gosim, from Dasmariñas, Cavite, was able to recover her Iphone 12 Promax worth P120,000 after the suspect was apprehended by the establishment’s two security guards.

Gosim asked the guards for help after noticing that her expensive cellphone was taken by the suspect, who is now detained at the Mambaling Police Station. (With TPT)