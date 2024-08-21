Man nabbed for using roasted chicken store’s earnings to bet on ‘swertres’

A roasted chicken store’s cook and cashier was arrested after betting the day's earnings on "swertres".

The 25-year-old suspect, Peter Luyas, a native of Argao, Cebu, was apprehended through a citizen's arrest carried out by the store owner at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, on F. Jaca Street, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Luyas failed to remit P25,000, which was the total earnings from Tuesday, August 20.

The married owner of Chanocks roasted chicken, Paul Cedric Gabuya, 31, was assisted by the barangay tanods in apprehending Luyas. (GPL)