Man nabbed in Bohol for operating optical clinic without license

A 55-YEAR-OLD farmer who allegedly operated an optical clinic without a license in Guindulman, Bohol was arrested by police early Friday, April 17, 2026, in Barangay Tabajan after a warrant of arrest was issued against him for violating the Revised Optometry Law of 1995.

The suspect, identified as alias Ireneo, is a resident of Barangay Bulawan, Guindulman.

Police from the Guindulman Municipal Police Station, led by Police Captain Kentbel Ceasar Parcon, served the warrant issued by Judge Samuel Amila Biliran of the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Loay on April 6.

Bail was set at P48,000 for his temporary release.

Investigators said the suspect admitted that he had been operating an optical clinic in the town for about 20 years.

He claimed he finished an Optometry course but failed the board exam, and later ran a business selling graded eyeglasses.

He also conducted eye examinations, claiming he had the necessary equipment to determine clients’ eyeglass prescriptions.

Authorities said the case was filed after a business competitor filed a complaint, which led to the discovery that he did not have a license to practice optometry.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Guindulman Municipal Police Station. (AYB)