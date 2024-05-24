Man nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Lorega San Miguel

A 54-year-old man who admitted using illegal drugs to stay active in his job was arrested during a buy-bust conducted by the operatives of Parian Police Station in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City, at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

During the operation, Vernito Alidon Contreras alias Pangi, a single man living in Alviola Street, Barangay Tejero, produced 11 packs of alleged shabu weighing five grams and costing P34,000.

The seized evidence was turned to the Cebu City Police Office’s Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

Contreras denied possessing the drugs in an interview with SunStar Cebu, claiming that he was just playing bingo when the police arrived.

He also denied allegations that he was a drug pusher, but acknowledged using the prohibited substance.

It was discovered that Contreras was detained in 2017 for a similar offense.

The accused said that he only used illegal narcotics to stay active in his work as a construction worker after being released from prison.

Contreras will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)